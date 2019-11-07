MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Milfred Hooper doesn't consider himself a hero, but what he did -- help a mother fight off a would-be carjacker -- was pretty heroic.
"I did what I had to do," Hooper said. "If I wasn't there -- or other people weren't there -- it could have been something worse."
Hooper is the father of two young children and works maintenance at a shopping plaza off Southern Road and Gilbert Road in Mesa.
Last Friday morning, Hooper heard a woman screaming and says he spotted a man trying to pull the woman out of her car. Two young children were sitting in the back seat. They were waiting for the school bus.
According to court records, John Merrell, 59, slammed the car door on the woman's hand several times and was beating her with an armrest.
"He yanked the thing from the car, broke the thing off the door, and was hitting her with it," Hooper said.
He and two other good Samaritans passing by jumped into action.
They pulled the attacker away and then held him down until the police arrived on the scene.
"This guy is strong, on drugs or something, so that's why I grabbed him and slammed him to the floor and told him, 'Don't move and don't even fight.'"
The Valley dad was happy to hear that the mom and her two kids are all OK.
He's just glad he was there to help.
"People see things happen like that and don't jump in," Hooper said. "They walk away or drive away and just leave. I know this world is pretty crazy right now, but we've got to help each other."