CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A child was rescued from a hot car Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chandler Police Department.
A man said he and another person in the Target parking lot, located near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road, spotted the baby sweating inside a hot car around 4:30 p.m.
[WATCH: Good Samaritan saves baby in hot car at Chandler Target]
The good Samaritan, who did not wish to be identified, said he used a tire iron to smash the car window. He was able to get the child out and to safety. He said that after being taken out of the car, the baby seemed to be OK.
"I had a bunch of mixed emotions when it happened, happy for the baby, very grateful for the woman," the man said. "It's just tough to see anything like that when there's a helpless infant in the backseat of a hot car."
As of Tuesday evening, Chandler police have not released any additional details about the child’s condition or whether the guardian will face charges.
"[I'm] begging parents to take care of their kids, hug your kid tonight, and just always be aware when you have your kid with you," the good Samaritan said.
[RELATED: See hot car temperature chart]
The Valley temperature rose to 107 degrees by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.