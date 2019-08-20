ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A drug-sniffing K9 with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office helped nab a suspect allegedly hauling 30 pounds of drugs in his car.
On August 18, 2019, 39-year-old Demetrius Dowdell of Florida was arrested near Ash Fork, west of Flagstaff.
Sheriff's deputies say his car had visible windshield obstructions including a windshield-mounted dash camera and radar detector, so they initiated a traffic stop.
YCSO says Dowdell "was more nervous than the average motoring public in a similar situation and when he exited his vehicle to speak with the deputy, he locked the car doors - not typical behavior by a motorist during a traffic stop."
Deputies say that as the conversation continued, Dowdell’s nervousness increased as he offered conflicting accounts of his travel plans.
When questioned, Dowdell denied he was transporting drugs in his vehicle.
But the K9 alerted deputies that there could, in fact, be drugs in the car.
Deputies opened the trunk and found 2 bags inside. One was a duffel bag and the other a suitcase.
Inside the duffel bag, deputies discovered 29 large plastic bags containing apparent methamphetamine along with other narcotics.
Sample testing of the contents revealed the bag contained meth, white powder heroin and ‘Black Tar’ heroin.
The investigation is ongoing into the source and destination of the drugs.
Dowdell faces charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of paraphernalia.
He was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center where he was held on a $300K bond.