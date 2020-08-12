MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Golfland Sunsplash has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Doug Ducey.

The lawsuit is related to Ducey’s executive order that forced them to close at the beginning of their season. Golfland Sunsplash claims other waterparks in the state remain open.

“It is simply unacceptable that we were forced to close while several other waterparks across the state, including a state-operated waterpark, have been allowed to remain open.” stated Steve Carlston, General Manager for Sunsplash in Mesa. “Even when called to the state’s attention that other parks were still open, the state still took no action to close the other parks or allow Golfland Sunsplash to open.”

The waterpark indicates a reopening plan was never released from Gov. Ducey’s office, even though they asked repeatedly.

“We have always worked diligently with our city and county to exceed their standards, and today is no different. Since 1985, we have been honored to be a part of this community and we remain committed and ready to reopen and safely provide this escape to local families,” Carlston said.

Golfland Sunsplash is located at the US 60 and Country Club Drive in Mesa.