MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Grab your towel and sunscreen. Golfland Sunsplash Waterpark in Mesa is set to welcome visitors once again. The park officially opens for the season on Saturday, March 6 at noon.

The waterpark has been shut down for almost a year due to the pandemic. The park actually filed a lawsuit against Gov. Doug Ducey, related to his executive order that forced them to close at the beginning of their season.

Golfland Sunsplash claimed other waterparks in the state stayed open. “It is simply unacceptable that we were forced to close while several other waterparks across the state, including a state-operated waterpark, have been allowed to remain open," General Manager Steve Carlston said at the time. “Even when called to the state’s attention that other parks were still open, the state still took no action to close the other parks or allow Golfland Sunsplash to open.”

Now, managers say all required protocols are in place to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all visitors. Capacity at the park will be limited, so your should buy your tickets online to secure your visit date.

Golfland Sunsplash features giant water slides like the Double Dare, Master Blaster and Storm Rider. And the whole family can enjoy the 450,000 gallon Thunder Bay wave pool. The park says most water will be heated.

It's not just water fun. Guests can also try their hand at miniature golf or laser tag, get competitive in bumper boats and race cars, or cool off inside the video arcade.

SunSplash will be open from noon to 5 p.m. every day during Spring Break (March 6 to March 14) and every weekend after that until Memorial Day weekend. Then, the park will be open every day all summer long. For more information, visit golfland.com.

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix also announced plans to reopen. Last month, the waterpark said it would open for the 2021 season on March 13. The park also it would be hiring said 500 seasonal workers.