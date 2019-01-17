SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple of kind gestures in an auction for a golf cart on Thursday raised $58,000 for the family of a Salt River Police Department officer who was killed in action.
Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions put up for bid a 1994 Club Car golf cart with a 1957 Chevrolet body style. The custom golf cart belonged to Rodger Comstock who said all proceeds would be donated to the family of Ofc. Clayton Townsend.
Townsend was hit by a distracted driver while doing a traffic stop on the Loop 101 near McDowell Road on Tuesday, Jan. 8.
[RAW VIDEO: Brother remembers fallen Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend]
Russo and Steele also waived all the fees.
The golf cart went up for auction around 1 p.m. on Friday and the first bidder got it for $30,000. But then in a surprise move, the bidder gave it back to the auction house for another round of bidding.
The second bidder bought the golf cart for $28,000, creating a total of $58,000 for the Townsend family.
Townsend's widow and son were there, as well as more than a dozen officers from the Salt River Police Department.
