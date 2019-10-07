GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Pima County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says deputies have arrested a Gold Canyon man suspected in a string of garage burglaries.
Between Sept. 13 and Sept. 27, PCSO deputies received numerous calls about golf clubs being stolen out of open garages in the MountainBrook Village neighborhood in Gold Canyon, east of Apache Junction.
During the investigation, PCSO deputies were able to identify 24-year-old Jacob Neubauer as a suspect.
PCSO says Neubauer would drive through the neighborhood looking for open garage doors. When he came across one, he would allegedly get out of his vehicle, locate golf clubs in the garage, then return to his vehicle with the golf clubs before driving off.
Many of the stolen golf clubs were later located at a golf resale shop in Phoenix.
PCSO says Neubauer had been aware that deputies were looking for him.
On Oct. 4, Neubauer turned himself in at the PCSO substation in Gold Canyon.
Neubauer was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. He faces several charges, including second-degree burglary, theft, trafficking of stolen property and criminal trespassing.