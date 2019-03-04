CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nestled in the East Valley, Tri-City Christian Academy in Chandler is a private pre-K-through-12th-grade institution with an enrollment that barely stretches beyond 250 students – but come to a Tri-City Warriors basketball game – and you’d think you’d wandered into an NBA shoot-around.
“I joke around all the time,” said Tri-City head coach Paul Brown. “We’re charging $3 to come to a home game for adults and $1 for students. You’re seeing high-level, intense basketball.”
Brown is spot-on. On one end of the court, there’s 6-foot-11-inch Fallou Diagne gracefully dunking the basketball while 6-foot-7 Mamane Yaou handles the ball with point guard skills on the other. And when 6-foot-7, 240-pound Jeikel Davis has the ball, defenders simply just get out of the way.
When you see these players in person and read their names in the program, it doesn’t take much investigation to learn they didn’t exactly grow up down the street from the Tri-City campus.
“It’s been a very good experience to come and play here,” said Yaou. “I always dreamed about playing basketball in the United States and now that’s happened. I’m just really thankful.”
Yaou and Diagne are from Africa. Davis is from Costa Rica. They’re part of a growing trend in high school basketball here in the Phoenix area and around the country. Blessed with basketball size and skills at a young age, they’re swept up in the business of basketball, leaving their families and homes behind for a better opportunity to play and develop in the United States. The goal, of course, is simple – get good enough to get a college scholarship someday – and from there, get good enough to play professionally someday.
“I’m glad I’m here,” said Diagne. “The coaches and teachers that (sic) have been helping me – everybody’s been great here. There are so many positives – maybe you have a chance to go to college and make it to the NBA or go overseas and play pro.”
On the court, the players find success individually playing against far greater competition than they’d find in their home countries while Tri-City and Brown reap the rewards of having one of the most talented rosters in the state. Tri-City recently completed a 24-2 season, earning a second place finish in the Canyon Athletic Association state tournament.
“Do we want to win games and compete for championships? Sure,” said Brown. “But if you have the right motives and intentions, it’s about helping kids.”
The transition, though, wasn’t easy at first for the boys. Away from home in a foreign land, living with guardians and unable to speak English, especially when it came time for school, would be a traumatic experience for almost any teenager.
“It was tough my first year here,” said Diagne. “I was crying in my room every night. I didn’t know English. I didn’t know many people.”
And even though they had the bodies of men, they were still boys – who missed their moms.
“When I think about my life in Costa Rica,” said Davis, “I would finish my practice, go home and my mom would make me dinner. But now, I go take my dinner to my room and I go by myself or with my friends and that’s hard, that’s hard sometimes.”
“It breaks your heart at first to hear that,” said Brown. “It does break your heart about the hardships they go through – but the key is, technology now is such a wonderful thing, be it Skype or whatever, they get to talk to home quite often.”
Brown, who also serves as Tri-City’s athletic director, wears quite a few hats in this operation. When dealing with teenagers who are living away from their parents and siblings, the head coach must also act as caregiver and father figure.
“I share with them all the time, 'Hey guys, I’m not your dad. I’m your coach, but if you need someone to talk to, my door is always open,'” said Brown. “Even around Christmas time, I told them, 'Guys, I want you doing something for Christmas. If you aren’t doing something with your guardians or whatever, you’re having Christmas with me and my family.”
The system at Tri-City is working. The players are improving. The school is winning and the colleges are taking notice. Yaou now speaks nine languages and has college offers from Ivy League schools. Diagne, only a junior, has several Division I offers including one from ASU. It’s tough to image this all happening had they remained in their native homelands.
“Not everybody has this kind of opportunity and I’m very thankful for that,” said Yaou. “So I’m going to take it and use it as a good thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.