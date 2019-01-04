MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The online fundraising site GoFundMe has removed a campaign for the family of accused Maricopa child-abuser Erin Darr.
[RELATED: Maricopa woman accused of physically abusing girl, making her eat vomit]
The fundraiser, set up by a man named Chris Emans on December 31, claimed Erin Darr was in the hospital with “some serious medical issues” and that the family could “use some assistance in covering these medical bills and cost of living expenses during this trying time.”
Darr was arrested by the Maricopa Police Department on December 20 and faces charges of child abuse, endangerment, and obstructing a criminal investigation.
Court documents show Darr is accused of hitting and kicking a female relative, as well as forcing her to eat her own vomit.
[VIDEO: A Maricopa woman is accused in a horrific case of child abuse]
It’s unclear if Emans was asked to set up the GoFundMe account on behalf of the family, or if he knew about the accusations. Arizona’s Family reached out to Emans but he didn’t respond.
GoFundMe now lists the fundraiser as “complete and no longer active” but the site says it raised $7,375 before it ended.
“The GoFundMe trust and safety team is currently conducting an investigation into the campaign,” GoFundMe Spokesperson Katherine Cichy wrote in response to an inquiry from Arizona’s Family. “All campaigns on the platform are backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means in the rare case of misuse all donors are protected.”
GoFundMe users who’d like to request a refund can find information online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.