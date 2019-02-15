MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you want to be part of setting a world record – and who doesn’t? – there’s an event in Mesa that you need to know about.
Goat Yoga Arizona wants to hold the largest class ever.
[WAIT WHAT? Goat Yoga! Forget downward dog- how about downward goat?]
Grab your calendar and write this down – Saturday, Feb. 23 (next weekend) at Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 N. Center Street.
Goat Yoga Arizona is trying to get 350 people to sign up for the 30-minute class. The cost is $15.
Participants have to be at least 18 years old.
[WATCH: What's cuter than Goat Yoga? how about Under-the-Sea Goat Yoga]
For more information or to sign up, check out GoatYoga.com.
