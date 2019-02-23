MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - With the help of 80 goats and 350 people, the folks at Goat Yoga Arizona attempted to set the Guinness World Record for the largest goat yoga class Saturday.
"Goat yoga is basically what is sounds like, yoga with goats except our goats are specially trained to do yoga with you," said April Gould, a self-proclaimed goat whisperer. She said Goat Yoga Arizona has been blazing new trails every since they started.
"We were the first and original goat yoga to do this and since then we have inspired others to follow our footsteps, all around the world," Gould said.
So it only seemed natural to continue paving the way -- this time, with a second world record. Their first world record was for the fastest yoga goat.
"You get to interact and get out of the city and be with farm life and nature, surrounded by mountains and you hear laughter and its fun to watch everyone else at goat yoga," Gould said.
Though it could take up to 12 weeks to find out if they make it, Gould said regardless, what a way to spend a Saturday.
"It puts a smile on your face and fun in your day, and a lot of people say its the best day in their life," Gould said.
