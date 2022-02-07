GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tri-City Fire District is mourning the loss of one of their firefighters after he died following an off-duty accident on Sunday in the Globe area. The district says Timothy "Jacob" Haas died and was a firefighter and EMT with the team for over six years.
Fellow firefighters and family will be escorting Haas back to Globe on Wednesday morning from Florence. The procession will begin down the U.S. 60 between 10 and 10:30 a.m. and end at Lamont Mortuary. "If you would like to come out and show the Haas family love and support during this difficult time, it would be greatly appreciated," the department said on Facebook.