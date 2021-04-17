GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer is right around the corner, and you know what that means; this is the time of year cities typically start searching for kids to play ball. The city of Glendale is actually extending sign ups, but some cities are keeping their youth sports on pause during COVID.
While some cities are adjusting or limiting summer sports leagues, Glendale has extended registration for teams to give families extra time to sign up, and is one of the few to offer baseball and softball. They are also looking for volunteer coaches.
Registration is open to both Glendale and non-Glendale residents although there is a fee difference, and sign-ups will close April 24th. If your kids are interested in city-run youth sports in Phoenix, those programs are still on pause until further notice.
Glendale Recreational Sports Team Sign up Page:
www.glendaleaz.com/parksandrecreation
Tempe Youth Sports Information:
https://www.tempe.gov/government/community-services/spring-programs
Phoenix Youth Sports: (Paused until further notice)
https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/sports
Peoria Youth Sports Details:
https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-and-community-facilities/recreation-programs/sports/youth-sports