GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – What started as a traffic stop turned into a fentanyl bust.
It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, according to dash-cam video the Glendale Police Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday.
The 10-second video clip shows a car running a red light. Although it appears that there was enough time to stop when the light turned yellow, it does not look the like driver slowed down at all.
Officer Hinte of the Foothill Division immediately hit the lights on the patrol vehicle and pulled over the red-light runner.
According to police, the officer identified the suspect as 19-year-old Euerardo Vega, a Glendale resident.
During the traffic stop, the officer found and seized 2,100 fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun.
Vega was arrested and booked on drug and weapons charges.