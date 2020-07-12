GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The fire started in the garage of a Glendale townhouse near 75th Avenue and the Loop 101 freeway Sunday morning.
According to fire officials, the resident woke up and saw a fire and immediately got out of the home.
Glendale Fire Department spokesman, Capt. Anthony Valverde, says when fire crews got on scene around 7 a.m. they reported flames coming from the garage of the home.
"Their quick actions contained the fire to the garage and kept it from spreading to the rest of the home," says Valverde.
No one was injured. One person living at the home will have to find an alternative place to stay.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.