Topgolf will be opening their fourth Arizona location Friday morning with the new-three level, 61,000-square-foot Glendale venue.
Doors will officially open at 9 a.m. at 6101 N. 99th Avenue.
"Arizona is a populated golfing hub, and we are excited to bring more entertainment to the west side and offer more opportunities to the Phoenix Valley," said Chilo Mendoza, Topgolf Arizona - Glendale director of operations. "This venue is one-of-a-kind, and we can't wait to welcome our first guests on Friday."
The Glendale location will offer all of the same amenities you have come to love at their two other Phoenix-area locations. Each venue has food, big screen TVs, music in climate-controlled bays and their signature point-scoring golf games.
The other three Arizona locations are Gilbert, Scottsdale and Tucson.
There will also be a DJ every Friday night this fall and each week, they will have the biggest football games in their main bar.
For more information on Topgolf, visit topgolf.com/glendale or visit them on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
