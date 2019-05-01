(3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire departments responded to schools in Tempe and Glendale Wednesday morning for two separate incidents.
The first was in Tempe at Laird School where four students were taken to Cardon Children's Hospital after they took prescription pills given to them by another student.
Dr. Nancy Uxa, principal at Laird School, said administration responded immediately to the situation and called Tempe Fire Department as well as Tempe Police.
Video from our news helicopter showed several fire engines in the school parking lot.
Details on the conditions of the students and what pills they ingested were have not yet been released.
The second incident was in Glendale at Sierra Verde Elementary School where a teacher reported a strange odor and was not feeling well, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
Thirteen students also reported that they were experiencing dizziness and nausea. They were evaluated by the Glendale Fire Department and released.
The investigations into both incidents are ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.