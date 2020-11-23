The Technology Task Force was formed in order to assist in tackling the digital divide that hinders some students from taking part in on-line classes.

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The pandemic has highlighted the digital divide in our state. When schools started closing down, it was clear many families didn't have access to technology at home. After hearing of students facing education barriers, three Glendale teens started a fundraiser to help make a difference.

"That is something we wanted to fight against, in making education more equitable," said Neha Balamurugan, an 18-year-old from Glendale.

Balamurugan started the fundraiser Break Digital Divide with her classmates Lauren Aoyama, age 17, and Tony Ruan, age 17. They made it their goal to help low income families in the Alhambra Elementary School District, an area where they saw a huge need.

"We learned that about 94% of the students from Alhambra Elementary School District qualified for free or reduced lunch," said Balamurugan.

On Monday, the teens announced they met their fundraising goal of $20,000. Ruan said they are now providing 250 Alhambra families with internet through the end of the year. "I think it feels really rewarding and really great to know that we helped some access their education," said Aoyama.

The teens plan to keep their fundraising efforts going and hope to make their impact even greater. If you would like to donate, click here. All money raised goes toward the Alhambra Education Partnership.