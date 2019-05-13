PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Glendale dad says his 19-year-old son died just weeks before his high school graduation.
The crash happened at Lake Pleasant and Westwing parkways on Friday afternoon.
Brandon Windahl's dad said his son was on his way to the lake with friends when the crash happened. He remembered his last words to Brandon, moments before the 19-year-old got into his friend's truck.
"Before he left I said love you son, be safe, and he said I will dad," John Windahl said.
Peoria police said the truck collided with a car at the intersection. That is when officers said the truck hit a traffic light pole and caught on fire.
Another passenger in the truck went to the hospital with burns. The driver of the truck is okay.
"He tried his hardest to do everything he could to get Brandon out of that truck," said John.
John said Brandon loved his family, was a jokester and was excited to graduate high school.
"His dreams were to finish school, graduate," said John. "He had a plan, and after school get a job or go see his niece and nephews."
At the end of the month, John will wear Brandon's cap and gown and walk across the graduation stage in memory of his son.
"Him personally not being there to do it hurts really bad, but me being a father knowing that’s what he wanted to do, I’m going to do what any father would do and walk in his shoes for him," said John.
Police said the 18-year-old driver in the other car will be okay.
Brandon's family is asking for prayers, and they've also set up this GoFundMe page.
