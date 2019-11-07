GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - FBI and local authorities had been looking for Edwin "Johnny" Jobany Villa for about a week when they caught up with him at a tattoo shop in Glendale.
According to court documents, Villa stole an armored Brink's truck on Oct. 27 in Tempe. His coworker was inside of a Costco doing a money pickup when he came outside and noticed the truck was missing. Initially, investigators believed Villa was a victim of a carjacking, but they later discovered that he stole the truck himself, dumped it behind a building less than a half of a mile away, and stole $1.2 million from inside of it.
The FBI said that Villa started working for Brink's about two months ago, long enough to understand the routine.
When authorities made the arrest, Villa had dyed his hair bleach blonde in an attempt to disguise himself.
According to a tattoo artist at Razteca Tattoo, Villa also was using a fake name.
"No, his name was Billy! I was a little weirded out like, 'Alright do your thing, Billy, blonde hair Billy,'" said Carlos Vazquez, a tattoo artist who said he didn't personally know Villa. "He wanted a skull with a crown on it and that was pretty much to fill up his whole arm. I told him, 'I got you, I'm the man for it.' And he didn't mind paying the price."
Vazquez said Villa was in the chair for about seven hours getting the work done. The officers showed up toward the end of the session.
"He was just facing the wall, and he didn't see them coming. I see the officers coming, and I was like, 'Oh snap! Here they come,'" Vazquez said. "He was like, 'My name's Billy.' But they didn't believe him."
Court documents state that Villa had $73,000 in his backpack at the time of the arrest.
Vazquez said it's frustrating he never got paid for his work.
"I got a kid. I got diapers to buy, all that," he said. "Just to know that he had 73,000 sitting right there is like, they couldn't wait a little longer? You know what I wonder if he would've tipped me good."