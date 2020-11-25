GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The pandemic is undoubtedly being felt at brick-and-mortar businesses, but this weekend, with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, they have a chance to make up for some of their losses. One boutique has already taken steps needed to help boost sales.
When you’re part of the pulse of the community, like Danica Coral, owner of Pink House Boutique, your success also depends on how well everyone else around you is doing. When the pandemic hit her bottom line, Coral decided to lead by example and used the downtime to relaunch her website.
“Oh my goodness, yeah, so far, we’ve shipped to Ireland and the UK. We photographed everything; we inventoried everything. We uploaded everything online,” said Coral.
Next door, the Martinezes are all chipping in to help mom stay afloat and prepare for a busy weekend of shoppers.
“We are looking at it in a positive way. We just want to bring people out into the areas and get them shopping small and remembering mom and pop shops. We still here and existing and staying strong,” said Chandra Martinez.
Although the City of Glendale was forced to cancel the Glendale Glitters Festival, 1.7 million lights will still brighten the red brick sidewalks in 16 blocks starting Wednesday night through Jan. 9.
For Small Business Saturday, the first 50 people who visit the Arizona Information Center will receive a free shopping tote. Inside, you’ll also find a map of all the businesses participating.