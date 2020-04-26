GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is fighting for his life after getting shot in Glendale Sunday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the area 67th and Northern avenues, just north of Grand Avenue.
Before officers arrived, police say the shooter got away. There was no description available of the suspect. The man who was shot was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but police are investigating.
