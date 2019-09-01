PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Earlier this week, we told you about a Glendale police sergeant who jumped in the driver's seat after learning a 94-year-old World War II veteran was going to drive to Florida by himself to his new home at an assisted living facility.
Howard Benson's son had called police, asking them to talk Howard out of the solo journey he was planning to take. The two had only just met when Glendale police Sgt. Jeff Turney volunteered to take Benson to his new home, driving with him across the country.
Turney is a veteran too, and felt a bond with Benson. The two made it to Florida safely Saturday.
"We had already agreed by the time we got there we would've been pretty good friends if we joined the service together," Turney said. "We probably would've gotten in a lot of trouble."
As Turney got ready to board his flight back to Phoenix Sunday night, he reflected on the past four days of conversation.
"I learned all about his family, his ancestors, his military career," Turney said.
He took time away from work and from his family. But Turney said what he gained far outweighs what he sacrificed.
"He is such a patriot, he loves America and he wanted to see it one last time and that's why he wouldn't lay down, he was awake the entire trip," Turney said.
They realized they had taken similar military paths - albeit, 60 years or so apart. For more than 2,000 miles, they shared wisdom and wives' tales. And when they got to Florida, Turney said he helped unload the trailer before saying goodbye.
"The entire facility was waiting for him and they had flags and a cake," Turney said. "It was very nice. He fit right in and started telling jokes right when we got there. He had three women following him around."
Turney said we would all be a little better off if we slowed down, not only to look in the rear-view mirror every once in a while, but also to see the world through someone else's eyes.
"It's so rewarding to all of us, really, if we do the right thing and take that minute to say, 'I'm here to listen for a change,'" Turney said.