GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- This month two more high-profile mass shootings once again shocked the country. And while most law enforcement agencies are trained to stop the threat of a mass-shooter, Glendale Police Department officers are also prepared to save lives.
Every patrol car at Glendale PD has a specialized trauma bag that includes items like gauze that speeds up blood clotting and nasal cannulas to clear the airway.
Every officer at Glendale police also undergoes five hours of training when they first start, plus continual training every year so that when they encounter a trauma victim out in the field, they can help save their life. It's equipment and training that came into play last May when a gunman opened fire at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District, injuring three.
"I'm standing immediately next to one of the gunshot victims. So I immediately transition from ending the threat to lifesaving measures," said Glendale Police Department Officer Mike Carrasco.
With their tools and training, Carrasco and his fellow officers were able to save the man's life and stop him from bleeding out in the precious minutes before an ambulance could arrive.
"Those crucial four or five minutes are the big difference between that person living or dying," Carrasco said.
Glendale police first adopted the kits back in 2012 to allow officers to help each other after the 2011 line-of-duty shooting death of Glendale Police Officer Brad Jones.
"In addition to treating ourselves, we've used them on citizens, on victims, on suspects that we've gotten into shootings with," said Glendale Police Department Health and Safety Officer Donnie Vos.
Since 2012, the trauma kits have been used around 275 times for serious injuries and hundreds of other times for more minor incidents.
"It's super important for the various scenes that we go on. In the City of Glendale, we have shootings and stabbings. Without these kits, we would definitely have more victims that would die," Vos said.
According to Glendale police, the kits are ever-evolving. The next step is potentially getting stretchers so that officers can carry victims away from scenes like mass-shootings when ambulances can't get in.