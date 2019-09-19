GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Glendale police are looking into the death of a 4-year-old, treating it “as suspicious in nature.”
The Glendale Police Department said officers were called to the neighborhood northeast of 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road shortly before 8:30 Wednesday night.
According to police, CPR was being done on an unresponsive child. The 4-year-old was taken to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center where doctors pronounced the child dead.
Police have not released any details, saying only that the investigation is ongoing and that the child’s death “is being treated as suspicious in nature.”
