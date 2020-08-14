Glendale police shot a suspect at the 27th Avenue and Camelback Road QT on Friday morning.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix. 

Although it happened at the QuikTrip at Interstate 17 and Camelback Road in Phoenix, the Glendale Police Department said its officers were involved.

According to Glendale police, officers noticed a car driving that matched the description of a suspect's vehicle involved in a recent carjacking. 

The 39-year-old suspect eventually pulled into the QuikTrip gas station and exited the vehicle. When the suspect returned to the vehicle, detectives attmpted to arrest the suspect.

According to police, the suspect knocked one detective to the ground and then reached behind his back while on top of the detective. 

A second detective fired his handgun in fear of his life. A gun was later discovered near the suspect. 

Glendale police said no officers were injured. The suspect was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he died. 

This is the 33rd officer-involved shooting in the Valley this year. The Arizona Department of Public Safety will investigate this shooting. 

 

 

