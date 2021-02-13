GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – It's a process that has taken months, but a group of volunteers helped get a Marine Corps veteran's hoarding situation under control. The City of Glendale's code compliance department found several violations at Kathryn Baarson's home.
After learning that Baarson, 67, is a disabled veteran, Sgt. Jeff Turney and another sergeant with the Glendale Police Department stepped up, coordinating a team of about 20 volunteers to make over Baarson's home, inside and out.
She knew her situation was getting out of hand. "I had severe anemia. That's how I ended sleeping a lot and not taking care of stuff," she explained.
"This veteran had fallen victim to a hoarding disorder and our sergeants built trust with the veteran in order to allow them to come in with a group of volunteers to get their home back into a livable condition," explained Glendale Police Department spokesman Jose Santiago in a news release.
Baarson is sharing her story with hopes of helping other veterans realize that resources are available. "There's nothing wrong with reaching out for help and saying you can't do something on your own," said Baarson, who thought she could take care of everything on her own.
Turney and a team of volunteers from various organizations have been to Baarson's property several times since December, cleaning, disinfecting, and making Baarson's home habitable. They got rid of four large dumpsters' worth of stuff.
As Baarson turned around to look at the volunteers moving rocks and landscaping her front yard on Saturday, she felt grateful.
"It's pretty much overwhelming," she said.