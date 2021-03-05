GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has robbed cellphone stores across the Valley, including three in Glendale.
The woman goes into the stores pretending to set up a new phone account, using fake information. But when it's time to pay, she claims to have a gun and demands money from the registers. During one of the robberies, she attacked a clerk, pulled her into the back room and hit her for several minutes, police said. The thief leaves the stores with the cash and the phones.
Police said the first robbery happened in December and the most recent one happened on Feb. 26.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman in her 30s, 5 foot 6 inches tall, medium to heavy set, with both missing and crooked front teeth, and a tattoo of writing down her forearm. It appears she cut her hair from the video of the Feb. 26 robbery.
Police didn't release the specific locations of the robberies in Glendale or how many other robberies took place around the Valley.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous.