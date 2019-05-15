GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Glendale Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a suspect in a recent attempted kidnapping.
On May 7, at around 11 a.m., a 15-year-old girl was loading items into her mom's car outside their apartment near Maryland and 65th avenues, when she was approached by a man.
Police say the suspect grabbed the teen from behind, and dragged her to a nearby alley while telling her, "Shut up or I will kill you."
The teen girl was able to fight off the suspect and managed to break free.
She then ran home and called 911. The suspect took off.
The mother said she was inside the apartment while her daughter was loading the car and added they were in the process of moving out of their apartment.
The mother also said her daughter's knees and hands were bleeding and clothes were ripped.
The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 30s, weighing approximately 180 pounds and standing approximately 5’9”. He had shaved or short black hair.
The victim also told police the suspect had a scar on his upper right forehead and that his his left eyebrow was partially shaved.
He was seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans with a hole in the knee.
Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to please contact the Glendale Police Department.
Some neighbors are concerned.
“It makes me scared to know that people are out there like that,” said one neighbor who didn't want to be identified.
“Keep an eye out for sure. Be very alert everywhere we walk,” said another neighbor Amanda Gwaltney.
