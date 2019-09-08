GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Glendale police are searching for a missing boy.
Police say 12-year-old Dakota Truax disappeared Saturday, Sept. 7.
He was last seen leaving with a friend from his home near Northern and 51st avenues around 3 p.m.
Police says he is 4'8" and weighs 100 pounds. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, orange and black shorts and red shoes.
If you have seen him, please call Glendale police at 623-930-3000.
