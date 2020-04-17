GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Glendale police are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting several children in grocery stores. Between Aug. 10, 2019, and Feb. 24, police say the man victimized at least three children inside grocery stores along Bethany Home Road between 58th and 67th avenues. The children were between 13 and 15 years old.
In each case, the suspect waited until children were alone. Police say the man approached the victims with a handshake, and then pulled the victims' hands toward his body, placing their hands on his genitals.
Victims and witnesses have described the suspect as a Hispanic man with a light complexion or a Caucasian man with a dark complexion. He is believed to be 30-40 years old with short black hair (possibly thinning). He is approximately 5’8” tall and roughly 200 pounds. Witnesses described his nose as distinctively curved down like a “bird’s beak” and said that he has a scar across the bridge of his nose. He spoke with a thick Spanish accent.
Police have released a sketch of the suspect and hope someone can identify him. They have also released a photo of a hat similar to one believed to have been worn by the suspect. If you recognize the man, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) You can also call Glendale police at 623-930-3000.