*WARNING: Viewer Discretion Advised*
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have released new footage on a deadly hit-and-run that happened last year.
Police responded to a report of a crash just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 28, in the area of 51st and Missouri avenues. Officers on scene learned Garry Nelson Jr., 37, had been walking on the road when he was hit from behind by a red Cadillac sedan. The driver in the Cadillac left the area without stopping, and new video shows that the victim was walking in the two-way left turn lane when the driver hit Nelson who then fell into oncoming traffic.
The red Cadillac was found dumped and stripped a few miles away in Phoenix. Phoenix and Glendale officers talked to the registered owner of the car, but it's still unclear who was driving the car at the time of the crash.
If you have any information regarding this collision, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). You could be eligible reward of up to $1,000.