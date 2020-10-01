GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have released new video from the night of the shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale back in May. Three people were injured and the suspect is facing a list of charges.
The videos show what Glendale Police Department officers found when they arrived. It includes footage from body-cameras and dash cameras. Sensitive information was redacted, but in the clips, viewers can hear investigators talking to victims.
At one point, an officer jumps out of his car and appears to handcuff the suspected shooter. Eventually, they ask for the man's name and he says, "Armando Hernandez." Police also ask the man if he was alone and if they need to be worried about what's in his car.
Since then, Arizona's Family has learned the suspect is 20-year-old Armando Hernandez, Jr. He's facing dozens of felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder. According to investigators, he went to the area to shoot people to gain respect after he had been bullied.
Arizona's Family reached out to Glendale Police and asked why releasing these videos is important. Below is the response:
"One of the things we pledge to do as a department is be as transparent as possible in all situations. Here was a situation that our officers worked hard and fast to not only gain control of the incident but save lives while doing so. These videos not only give the general public an idea of the seriousness of the situation our officers were facing, but it allows them to see how several showed compassion and care while rendering aid and maintaining control.
These videos are important to show both sides of the story. They are there to not only show when an officer potentially made a mistake but they can also show the good work plenty of officers do on a daily basis.
Right now more than ever our community needs to see we are here everyday to serve and protect and these videos are a prime example of that."