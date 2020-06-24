GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Glendale police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a 25-year-old man in critical condition. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday near Grand Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Police have released a photo of a Penske truck that they are calling "a vehicle of interest" in the crash. The truck is possibly a 15-18’ rental. It was last seen near Grand and 51st avenues.
ADOT says Grand Avenue was closed in both directions at Bethany Home Road but after about five hours, it was reopened.
If you have any information on this hit and run crash or the truck, please contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.
You can also call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
#Help This is a vehicle of interest in a hit & run pedestrian accident just after 2pm 6/24/20. The truck was last seen NW on Grand Ave from 51Av. The victim is a 25yo male in critical condition. The truck is possibly a 15-18’ rental. Please call @SilentwitnessAZ or GPD 6239303000 pic.twitter.com/eCdNN0IQsk— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) June 24, 2020