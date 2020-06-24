Penske truck is "a vehicle of interest " in the crash

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Glendale police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a 25-year-old man in critical condition. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday near Grand Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police have released a photo of a Penske truck that they are calling "a vehicle of interest" in the crash. The truck is possibly a 15-18’ rental. It was last seen near Grand and 51st avenues.

The crash left a man in critical condition.

ADOT says Grand Avenue was closed in both directions at Bethany Home Road but after about five hours, it was reopened. 

If you have any information on this hit and run crash or the truck, please contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.

You can also call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

 

