GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Glendale police is trying to raise awareness about the resources they have for the public.

"People think they are stuck. They are not stuck," said Glendale Police Detective Brian Draper.

If you feel like you are trapped in a domestic violence relationship, your first step should be contacting the police. You can also get help from the Glendale Family Advocacy Center.

"We have counseling. We have resources to help people move. We have resources to help people that are victims of crime and need to break their lease," Draper said.

Officers can help domestic violence victims hide their addresses from their abusers so they can't be followed once they get out. The resources from the Glendale Family Advocacy Center are available to you even if you don't live in the city.

"If you feel trapped, there are resources out for you," Draper said. "Come get the help you need so we can get you out of this situation."

Remember, abusers try to control their victims and can use things like their kids, finances or immigration status against the victim to exploit and manipulate them to stay. It's up to all of us to report possible domestic violence in our community.

"A lot of times, if you think something is wrong, there is a reason for you to think something is wrong. It's always better to just report it," said Draper.