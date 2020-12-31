GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police officers were out patrolling neighborhoods on New Years Eve for celebratory gunshots, using a detection system called Shotspotter to determine where exactly the gunshot came from.

"That technology allows us to take a grid location and triangulate the sound in that kind of area in order for us to pinpoint exactly where the gunfire is occurring," said Officer Tiffany Ngalula with the Glendale Police Department.

Shotspotter is used throughout the year to detect gunshots while responding to crimes, but every 4th of July and New Years Eve, officers also use it to detect celebratory gunfire, which is also illegal in Arizona.

"Typically detectives go out, the week of New Years, the week of 4th of July, and we know there's going to be an uptick of celebratory gunfire and they go in the neighborhood and they canvas the area, they walk with door hangers," explained Officer Ngalula. "They're telling them this is a crime, they're telling them this is a class 6 felony, they're telling them this is punishable by up to 5 years in prison so it's really proactively getting out there and letting people know what the consequences could be let alone hurting somebody, or killing somebody like Shannon Smith back in 1999."

Shannon Smith was 14 when she was killed by a stray bullet. Lawmakers passed "Shannon's Law" making it illegal to fire a gun into the air.