GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Glendale police officer resigned from his position after an internal police investigation found he used excessive force in taking a unarmed man into custody.
The police announced on Wednesday Ofc. Joshua Carroll had handed in his resignation in response to the recommendation that he be fired.
The incident happened on June 13, 2019.
According to police, Ofc. Carroll showed up at an apartment complex near 43rd and Peoria avenues about a report of a man, later identified as David Dulaney, sleeping in his car.
[GRAPHIC VIDEO: Glendale police officers uses stun gun, beats unarmed man]
Dulaney rolled down the window partially and said he was waiting for a friend.
Carroll tried to get information but Dulaney wouldn't give his last name or date of birth. He then starts the car.
That's when Carroll pulls Dulaney out of the car and uses his stun gun on him.
Carroll then uses the stun gun to hit Dulaney in the back and the back of the head, police said.
Dulaney was taken to the hospital where his head wound required staples, police said.
An internal investigation found Carroll used excessive force and they recommended that he be fired.
But before that happened, Carroll resigned effective Aug. 31, 2019.
“I am extremely disappointed in the actions of this former employee”, says Interim Chief of Police Chris Briggs.