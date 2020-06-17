GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An officer and a suspect have been transported to local hospitals after a crash in Glendale on Wednesday afternoon.
Glendale police said the incident began just after 1:30 p.m., when officers were called to a gas station at 75th and Glendale avenues for a report of a person with a gun. Initial information from the call indicated two individuals were fighting at the gas station and a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.
According to police, a responding Glendale officer was traveling toward the scene and was hit by the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect and officer were transported to area hospitals where their current condition is unknown.
Glendale Avenue is shut down from 71st Avenue to 75th Avenue while police investigate. Check traffic conditions on azfamily.com.
