GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children needs the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Sixteen-year-old Alissa Mendiola-Calix was last seen on Nov. 8, 2018, in Glendale, according to Glendale PD.
Glendale police say she is believed to still be in the area.
She is 5-feet-5-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, according to Glendale police.
If you have any information, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-843-5678 or the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.
