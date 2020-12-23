GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in the murder of a Navy veteran back in September. 

Police responded to the shooting at an apartment complex near 43rd and Glendale avenue  in the early morning hours of Sept. 23  and found 31-year-old Quevon "Kash" Roland in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Roland was taken to a hospital, where he died a few days later. Detectives say 37-year-old Florian J. Culp is a person of interest in the deadly shooting.

Florian J. Culp

Florian J. Culp, 37, is person of interest in the murder of Quevon Roland back in September.

Detectives say Culp has been named a person of interest in the case because he was one of the last people seen with Roland before the shooting. Culp is described as a Black man, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000. To give a tip anonymously, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446)

 

