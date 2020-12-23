GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in the murder of a Navy veteran back in September.
Police responded to the shooting at an apartment complex near 43rd and Glendale avenue in the early morning hours of Sept. 23 and found 31-year-old Quevon "Kash" Roland in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Roland was taken to a hospital, where he died a few days later. Detectives say 37-year-old Florian J. Culp is a person of interest in the deadly shooting.
Detectives say Culp has been named a person of interest in the case because he was one of the last people seen with Roland before the shooting. Culp is described as a Black man, about 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000. To give a tip anonymously, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446)