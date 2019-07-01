GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – Glendale police is looking for the driver accused of hitting a city fire truck and driving away from the scene.
The fire truck was stopped at a red light around 10 a.m. on Monday when it was struck by a newer model, charcoal colored Dodge Ram truck at 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
The Dodge Ram fled the scene westbound on Bethany Home Road and was last seen traveling near 67th Avenue.
There were no injuries reported by the Glendale Fire Department crew on board and the fire truck sustained minor damage, according to police.
If you have any information regarding this incident call Glendale police at 623-930-3000.
(2) comments
Half way home to mexico by now.
Another illegal. This place is like California.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.