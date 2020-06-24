Penske truck is "a vehicle of interest " in the crash

 Tami M. Hoey

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Glendale police have located a rental truck they called a "vehicle of interest" in a hit-and-run crash that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday near Grand Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police were looking for a Penske truck that they were calling "a vehicle of interest" in the crash. Thursday investigators said they located the truck and it's driver.  Glendale police officials say "detectives were able to rule out any extensive involvement by the Penske truck that had been reported through witness statements." 

The driver of car that remained on scene will not face any criminal charges. The pedestrian remains in critical condition at this time.

The crash left a man in critical condition.

ADOT says Grand Avenue was closed in both directions at Bethany Home Road but after about five hours, it was reopened. 

 

