GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Police Department have located the baby boy who was taken from his grandparents home earlier in the week.
Police say the baby was located safe in Phoenix with his parents who now face abduction charges.
Police said Jason Darjee, who is just short of his first birthday, was removed from his grandparents' home by his parents, Jiten Darjee and Chhali Subba, near 43rd and Glendale avenues on Wednesday.
The boy was placed in the care of his grandparents because he was malnourished from being homeless, police said. Darjee and Subba also had issues with drugs and alcohol, police said.
Police said the pair told the grandparents that they were allowed to have their son back but when the Department of Child Safety did a house check, they found out the boy was illegally taken.
Darjee and Subba will be charged with a felony charges of abduction of child from a state agency.