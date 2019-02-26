GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Glendale Police Department released on Tuesday the name and photo of the man who was killed in a head-on crash during the weekend.
He was identified as 62-year-old Roger Plesotis from Glendale.
On Saturday night just before 8 p.m., police said he was heading north on 59th Avenue when he started to drive across all lanes and went into the southbound lanes near Brown Street, which is south of Peoria Avenue.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Glendale PD: 1 person dead after crash involving 3 vehicles]
Plesotis then slammed head-on into a Dodge truck, police said. Then a Nissan Altima driver couldn't avoid the wreckage hit the Dodge as well.
Those in the truck were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
Plesotis died at the scene.
Detectives said they are looking into what caused Plesotis to drive into oncoming traffic. They said there wasn't an obvious reason and are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to figure it out.
