GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men who were working to remove traffic barricades were hit by a truck Saturday morning in Glendale. One of the men later died at the hospital.
Glendale Police says the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. near Glendale Ave and 71st Ave after getting reports that a pickup truck struck two men working to remove traffic barricades from an earlier accident in the roadway.
Police later identified the victim as 37-year-old Gustav Danielson in a Twitter post on Saturday.
The other worker who survived the crash is in critical condition at a local hospital according to police.
Police are looking for a 2013-2017 silver Dodge Ram pickup truck with possible damage to its front driver’s side and missing its side view mirror.
Investigators are asking if anyone has information about the truck or accident to please give them a call at (623) 930-3000.
