GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Glendale police step in to rally the community and help a woman in need recoup what was stolen from her.
On June 22, Christina Reynolds was at work at a Glendale gas station when someone stole all her cash.
She told Glendale Police she accepted it as karma for mistakes made in her past, but the officers weren't willing to let that slide. They wanted to make sure her new life and karma were recognized.
“Lo and behold, he took $1,000,” said Reynolds. “I just barely cashed both of my checks and only paid my aunt rent and I was at a loss.”
Reynolds called Glendale police. Officer Jacob Mabe was the first to respond. He said he not only wanted not only to catch a thief but also help this woman. Sober now 15 months, Reynolds was just getting back on her feet, and Mabe wanted to make sure she stayed there!
“We just wanted to let her know, it's so easy to slip back into that life, and we didn't want to see that happen,” said Mabe. “We want to see her grow, keep moving forward in the community and really help her out.”
The Glendale Police squad dug deep into their own pockets. They also reached out to others in the department, local retailers, and the nonprofit group Angels on Patrol.
Before you knew it, they had a large gift for Reynolds.
“These officers came together and recouped all of my money and gift certificates for me to pay for my groceries and they did it within hours,” said Reynolds. They even helped her find a new job!
“Seeing her react the way she did on scene, that is why we do what we do every day,” said Officer Ashley Thompson.
While police have still not found the guy who took Reynolds's money, she promises to spend each day paying their kindness forward.
Angels on Patrol works with law enforcement officers to support community members in times of crisis.