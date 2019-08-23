GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The city of Glendale is really doubling down on taking care of eyesore houses, and neighbors around those homes are loving it.
It’s a process that requires a lot of synergy between city departments, and it’s under the coordination of the Community Action Unit within the police department.
Their latest project was a house on Vista that used to be a thorn in neighbors’ sides.
“There was mountains of trash everywhere. There was a big bunker in the backyard," Glendale police officer Christina Penrose explained.
That bunker was only very thinly covered, and was 20 feet deep. The fence around the yard was broken. There were old tires sitting all over the run-down lawn, said Penrose.
Police were able to get a search warrant because of criminal activity going on there. Unbeknownst to the homeowner (an elderly woman who lives in a care facility), at least 10 squatters were living in the house. Police also found used syringes and weapons inside.
But four months ago, the cities Community Action Unit took charge.
“I wanna get the fire when it's just flickering and smoldering before it becomes a bon fire,” officer Jason Wiechmann said.
Once the place was deemed unsafe, they coordinated every step of a massive cleanup process. While patrol officers kept an eye out for trespassers, the Community Action Unit got the Building Safety Division and Tax & Licensing involved.
Officers also put the homeowner in touch with all the contractors and engineers she needed to transform the place. Some of them even gave her discounted rates.
"When we get something, we work on it, we get it done, and we get the right resources in place to do this,” Wiechmann said.
Now the home looks modern, landscaped, and tidy.
"It looks like a model home now,” Penrose said. “I think it's something that these neighbors around her can be proud [of].”
The house that bothered neighbors for years now has them rejoicing.
“Complete turnaround. I mean, the neighborhood, it is so quiet here,” Joan Orock said. “We need to thank them. If it wasn't for them, this would still be going on."
So now the home looks great, and the criminal activity is completely gone. The Community Action Unit says this house is the prime example of the coordination process they’ve been building up this year, and they hope to tackle more blight projects in other neighborhoods, too.