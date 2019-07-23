GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Newly released police footage from May 2019 shows the moment a drunk driver plowed through a murder scene.
On May 5, Glendale police officers were investigating a murder at 67th and Glendale avenues when they inadvertently became part of a second case.
[WATCH: Glendale officer's body camera records man speeding through crime scene]
Police said Noel Estrada was drunk when he plowed through the crime scene.
Video shows Estrada barreling through crime-scene tape and not stopping.
Police said they estimate he was going 50 mph, taking nearby officers by complete surprise.
Body-camera video caught their frantic attempts to flag him down, but it was too late.
From there, a chase ensued, but police said Estrada didn't pull over.
Video shows that several minutes passed before he actually stopped.
Police said they didn't know if Estrada had deliberately tried to hit them, so they didn't take any chances.
Several officers had drawn their guns; video shows that Estrada gave up and was arrested.
According to police, a blood test later showed that Estrada's blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit.
He is now facing several serious charges, including drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Several days after the incident, Estrada posted bail. He is currently awaiting trial.
Despite the frantic, dangerous situation, nobody was hurt.
(3) comments
That's about Mexican
They ever find the shooter?
What is the only hope to stop these murderers, not the police- they dont cut it.[scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.