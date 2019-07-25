GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Glendale Police Department is hoping the public can help track down a golfer suspected of beating up another golfer at a Glendale course.
The assault happened at the Legends Golf Course located near 59th Avenue and Loop 101 on Sunday, May 26 at around 3 p.m.
The 75-year-old victim says he was physically attacked on the course after a confrontation took place between his party and the suspect’s party.
The victim and his two friends were playing golf when the victim hit his golf ball close to the suspect on the seventh tee.
When the victim went to retrieve his golf ball, he told police that he and the suspect got into a confrontation, and the suspect started to physically fight with him.
Police say the victim’s friends arrived to find the suspect on top of the victim, punching him in the head.
As the friends approached, they say the suspect got up, climbed into a golf cart with another man, and drove off.
That second man is being called a “person of interest" in the investigation.
Since the attack, the victim has had to be hospitalized twice due to the injuries he sustained during the assault.
The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 20-30 years old, 6’3” in height, weighing 240 lbs., with short black hair.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.
The “person of interest” is described as a white male between the ages of 20-30 years old, 5’10” in height, weighing 160 lbs, with short facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan shorts.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Glendale Police Department at (623) 930-3000, or Silent Witness at (480) W-I-T-N-E-S-S, (480) 948-6377. The number for Spanish is (480) T-E-S-T-I-G-O.
(1) comment
Pretty pathetic that some idiot has to beat up an old man
