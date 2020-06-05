GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police have arrested a teenager who they say hit and killed a 3-year-old in a hit-and-run crash in May.

Police say 18-year-old Collin Jones was arrested yesterday after police were able to connect him to the crash after an investigation.

The crash happened on the afternoon of May 21 when a family of four were riding their bikes single file near 70th Avenue and Union Hills. Police say Jones crashed into the family, driving over the child trailer being towed by the father's bicycle, carrying the 3-year-old boy.

Community remembers 3-year-old Glendale boy killed in hit-and-run crash Investigators said the boy and his parents were on a family bike ride Thursday afternoon near 70th Avenue and Union Hills Drive when a Jeep struck the child and mother. That vehicle didn’t stop, police said.

The vehicle then continued and hit the mother on her bicycle and knocked her to the ground, but missed the other child, a 5-year-old. Police say Jones then drove off. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The mother was not taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police say Jones' vehicle was found parked a few blocks away and he told officers that he drifted too far to the left and jerked the wheel back to the right and felt his tires drive into the gravel but when he looked up he said he "saw nothing" and "heard nothing."

Police say detectives were able to gather evidence from the scene as well as video evidence and arrested Jones on June 4. He faces charges of manslaughter, and leaving the scene of an accident.